DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department confirmed on Friday morning that the body found in Dreamland Lake is Dominic Walker.
In a Facebook post on the Department's page, they said the search for Dominic Walker has been canceled and they are sad to report that his body was discovered in Dreamland Lake on Thursday evening.
"Although, the Decatur Police put forth great effort and resources into the search, the outcome is not what we prayed for. Currently, the manner and cause of death is still under investigation."
On Thursday around 4:30 p.m. a fisherman found a body in Dreamland Lake. Police immediately surrounded the area and pulled the body out.
Austin Cherry, who fishes at Dreamland frequently, says he started fishing at about 4 p.m. and noticed a "mysterious figure" in the water and didn't think anything of it at first. He snagged it with his line and reeled it in, then discovered it was a person's body. He then called 911.
Walker had on a red sweatshirt and blue denim jeans when his body was found, Cherry says - the body had on similar clothes to what he was wearing when he was reported missing earlier in the week.
"As soon as I saw the shaggy hair and the red sweatshirt, I knew," he said. "I broke down. I couldn't stand to see it and I had to walk away."
Police shut down Fairview Park Thursday evening after searching the area earlier for Walker. Walker's family was at the scene at the lake earlier Thursday.
Decatur Sgt. David Pruitt told WAND-TV, police had been carefully searching for Walker, canvassing the five-mile radius around the family's home on West King Street. The FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had helped officers in the search.
DPD said they support and cooperation in the investigation helped aide them in finding the body. In their Facebook post they also thanked the several departments that helped.