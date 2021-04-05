MANSFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were killed in a Piatt County motorcycle crash, investigators said.
The Piatt County Coroner's Office first said in a press release that one victim in the crash, which occurred Sunday, was Marvin Andreae. Specific details about what led to the victim's death have not been released.
WAND News has learned there was a second person killed. Details remain limited.
The Piatt County Sheriff's Department and Piatt County Coroner's Office are investigated. An autopsy is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.