DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Autopsy results showed an 18-year-old woman killed when a car plunged into Lake Decatur died from drowning.
The Macon County Coroner said Tabatha Pratt of Decatur died on scene near the 1400 block of S. Franklin Street. She was the driver and only occupant of the car.
Officers found Pratt's car in the South Shores area of Lake Decatur near the S. Main Street bridge around 9:30 Tuesday night.
Autopsy results from the McLean County Coroner's Morgue came after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. An inquest is pending and Decatur police are continuing to investigate the crash.
Police said Pratt was traveling southbound on S. Main Street when her car left the road crashing into the lake. Officers have not yet determined what led up to the crash.
Officers closed down the S. Main Street bridge for several hours Tuesday evening on into early Wednesday morning.