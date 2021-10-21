CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A 19-year old girl was struck in the neck by gunfire and killed Wednesday evening in Champaign.
Champaign County Coroner has relased the name of the 19-year-old, shot and killed on Wednesday as Acarrie L. Ingram-Triner of a Rantoul.
According to police, on October 20, at approximately 10:37 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Kenwood Road for the report of a shooting with injuries.
Police say upon arrival, officers located Ingram-Triner with a life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower neck and began rendering medical aid until she was transported to a local hospital.
Ingram-Triner was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m. on October 20, 2021 in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana, Illinois.
According to authorities, the preliminary investigation indicates a dispute occurred in the courtyard area of an apartment complex that led to the victim being struck by a single round of gunfire.
Police ask that any residents or businesses in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.
At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 21.
This death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.