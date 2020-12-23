DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a man who was killed in a Tuesday night Decatur shooting.
Decatur police had responded to the 200 block of W. Leafland Ave. for reports of shots fired Tuesday night. They found a man dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings of Decatur. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary cause of death in this shooting is multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest, per a press release from Day.
Neighbors said they heard dozens of shots fired, saying it sounded like a machine gun going off in the neighborhood.
Grand was shut down between Main and Union Wednesday morning.
Police told us SWAT believe last night's shooting is tied to a rash of shootings and violence that happened in Decatur this past weekend.
They also believe evidence connected to the shootings could be inside a house in the 1200 block of Church.
Police told WAND News they think the shootings are gang related, involving the South Side gang and the East Side gang. They said the South Side gang has ties to Chicago, and they are sending members to the Decatur area to do "some of the dirty work."
Illinois State Police troopers have been brought in to help with crime. Captain Louis Kink told WAND News that, "Decatur residents will see an influx of ISP for the foreseeable future".
>>Decatur police ask for state, federal assistance to combat gangs and gun violence
Troopers will be in town enforcing all of the laws, including general response. They will also be responding to all shooting calls to help find suspects and collect evidence.
This will not result in overtime or extra troopers needing to be brought in.
Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday police determined the house was clear. Police are searching it.
WAND News saw police removing bags of evidence from the house and searching a large dumpster that is in the driveway.
This is a developing story. WAND News will update you as more becomes available.
