SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man killed in a Monday evening Springfield motorcycle crash has been identified.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the Monday evening crash happened near the intersection of Walnut and Jefferson streets in Springfield. The victim, 32-year-old Steven J. Lewis, was pronounced dead by Memorial Medical Center hospital staff at 10:42 p.m. Monday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office and Springfield Police Department are investigating Lewis' death.
