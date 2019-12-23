TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Tilton house fire as 25-year-old James A. Swank.
Coroner Jane McFadden said Swank, of Tilton, died of smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.
The fire happened on Saturday evening around 10 p.m. at a home on West 4th Street.
Fire officials say the department tried to get the man out but they were unsuccessful. A mother inside the home was taken out by police officers. She was transported to the hospital for minor burns.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
McFadden said the Tilton Fire Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and the coroner's office are still investigating Swank's death.