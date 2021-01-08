PETERSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A man whose body was found in the Sangamon River Thursday was reported missing in December, authorities said.
A Friday press release from Menard County Chief Deputy Sheirff and Coroner Ben Hollis identified the person as Alberto A. Reyes, 50. Reyes was discovered by a kayaker at about 2:39 p.m. Thursday near the Hurie Park boat dock in Petersburg.
Reyes was reported missing to law enforcement on Dec. 1. Hollis said a missing person investigation and large-scale search ensued after that time and efforts to locate Reyes were not successful.
Dr. J. Scott Denton conducted an autopsy on Reyes Friday morning and results are pending. Foul play is not suspect.
Illinois State Police are investigating the death with help from the Menard County Sheriff's Office and the county coroner's office, along with Petersburg police.
