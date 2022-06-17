CHAMPAING COUNTY, (WAND)- A man from Saint Joseph, IL. was pronounced dead after a two vehicle crash on Thursday, per Champaign County Coroner.
According to the coroner, Caleb A. Huls, 27, was pronounced dead at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the scene of the crash located on County Road 2200 East near 1950 North, in Stanton Township, Champaign County, Illinois.
Initial reports indicate Huls was traveling northbound on County Road 2200E when his vehicle struck the rear of a second vehicle.
Autopsy results show Huls died from blunt force trauma he sustained during the crash. Toxicology results are currently pending.
This incident is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.