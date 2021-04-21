CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Remains found in a suspicious package at an Eastern Illinois University baseball stadium are not human, Coles County investigators said Wednesday.
The discovery of a suspicious package at a Coaches Stadium dugout happened on April 16. At the time, Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said those remains looked like an embryo, but it was unclear what type of remains they were. While he is confident they aren't human, Schniers said he is still unsure about what the species is.
Schniers had described the remains as very small with a size of about three inches.
