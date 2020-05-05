INDIANOLA, Ill. (WAND) — The Vermilion County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying human remains found April 11 in rural Indianola.
Coroner Jane McFadden said in a news release that the partial remains belong to a white male. The coroner's office and Vermilion County Sheriff's deputies recovered the remains at a rural outdoor area on private property.
After an autopsy was performed, DNA that had been recovered came back with negative results.
McFadden said the case was entered into the national database for missing, unidentified and unclaimed remains, which can be accessed here.
An image of the partial remains shows what appears to have been a tattoo on the male's body.
Anyone with possible information about the identity of the deceased male should contact the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office or the Vermilion County Coroner's Office.
Both agencies, along with the help of Illinois State Police, are continuing to investigate this incident.
