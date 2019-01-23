SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A correctional officer is charged with battering an inmate at the Sangamon County Jail.
Michael J. Sauer, 41, is accused of aggravated battery and official misconduct. Prosecutors say he took hold of an inmate by the back of their neck, pushed them against a jail cell wall and then threw them on the ground on Nov. 30, 2018. He’s accused of giving “false information” about the situation in a written report.
A grand jury in Sangamon County indicted Sauer on three charges Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.
Both charges against Sauer are felonies. The aggravated battery count could mean up to 5 years behind bars, while the official misconduct charge could mean as much as 3 years in prison.
NOTE: There is no mug shot on record for Sauer in Sangamon County.