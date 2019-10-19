CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Candy, kids and costumes are about as perfect of a combination as there is.
Just ask Brittney Washington. She has tons of fun memories trick-or-treating as a kid.
"My only Halloween costume was a witch," she said with a laugh. "It was fun. It's something that was tradition. You do it every year."
Washington is now a little too old to be going door-to-door for herself. But she's now coordinating the costume drive that will give hundreds of kids those opportunities.
The Champaign Park District has been working with Busey Bank to collect costumes for families who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford them.
Last year, the two collected and handed out more than 400 costumes. The drive is so popular, those costumes were gone within an hour.
Washington expects it to be the same this year. The other thing she expects to remain the same? The smiles on the kids faces as they pick out their new costume.
"That's the best part, seeing the joy on their faces," she said. "They can go out and experience the same things I experienced as a kid."
The costume drive giveaway is Saturday, October 19 at 10 a.m. at the Douglass Community Center in Champaign.