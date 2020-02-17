(WAND) - A country music singer who frequently toured with acts such as Willie Nelson and Vince Gill has been found dead as police tried to serve warrants tied to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Daniel Lee Martin was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Florida home after deputies tried to contact him about the warrants related to charges of sexual abuse of minors, officials said.
Deputies tried to serve the warrants Friday at a home in New Port Richey, northwest of Tampa.
Martin had been wanted on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child and two counts of committing aggravated sexual battery, the sheriff's office told NBC News.
The warrants were issued in Tennessee.
When deputies could not reach Martin, 54, a SWAT team was called in, because he had made threats against himself and others, officials said.
When officers entered the home, they found Martin dead from apparent suicide.In addition to opening for Willie Nelson and Vince Gill, Martin had appeared in several reality television shows on the Sportsman Channel and CarbonTV.