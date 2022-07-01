DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois usually has its primary election in March, but this year voters had to make their way to the polls in June.
Voting officials believe the change in date may have caused confusion with some voters.
Christian County Clerk, Jacque Willison, is new to the job. She was appointed in May of 2021.
"I think if I did a little more advertising about when the election was gonna be it might make people come out more, said Willison."
Many voters were also confused by the state's new congressional districts.
"People were reapportioned into new districts, some of the people who were in their old district were not there anymore of the new district had the same number but different candidates," said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.
Both Macon and Christian County saw between 22 and 23 percent of registered voters make their way to the polls.
"Voter turnout was similar to 2018, which was the most recent election where the governor ran, although the composition of voter turnout was different," said Turner. "There were significantly more Republican ballots pulled then Democratic."
Tanner believes this concentration may have been due to some intense Republican races on the ballot. These included the Macon County Sherrif's race and the congressional race between Rodney Davis and Mary Miller.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.