CLINTON, ILL. (WAND) - Animal shelters across the area are experiencing an influx of pets being turned over. Kennel assistant, Sage Lash, said the current economy is part of the blame.
"The economy is just really bad right now. A lot of people are struggling not being able to afford to live and care for their pet. So, we're seeing a lot of people wanting to relinquish their pets, surrender their pets," said Lash.
However, Lash said the overflow of animals is just one of the issues at the DeWitt County Animal Shelter. Low staffing rates and a lack of training are some of the other issues she pointed out.
"I will be the only person working here with about, let's say 16 cats I have to take care of. And about five dogs, which, three are bite cases," said Lash.
Lash told WAND News, she has reached out to the county's public safety committee for help.
WAND News spoke with the DeWitt County Board Chairman, Dan Matthews. He said two employees is the maximum number of workers budgeted for the shelter.
"Currently, we are at our full staff as budgeted for fiscal year of 2023, which is two employees. As you know, one of the employees has announced a resignation for next week. So, we're in the process forgetting that job posted," said Matthews.
Lash said beginning August 6th, she'll be working alone. This includes feeding the animals, cleaning kennels, walking them and running the facility during open hours. In addition to animal care, the job carries risk.
"We've been putting our lives on the line, going out to calls and things we're not equipped for. I mean it's just shameful, it really is," said Lash.
She told WAND News, she plans to resign in September. This could potentially leave no employees at the shelter. However, Matthews said the safety committee is prepared.
"We'll do just what we did in February and March of this year. The public safety committee stepped up. Many of the board members were at the animal control facility cleaning, taking care of animals, feeding the animals. We have people that are qualified to administer medicine. But hopefully we'll get people hired right away," said Matthews.
Matthews said they're planning to add a third employee to the next fiscal budget. The board also plans on making improvements to the shelter.
Despite Lash's plans to leave, she tells us her main goal is to care for the animals already there and finding them a home.
If you're interested in volunteering or adopting, you can contact DCAS at 217-935-3033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.