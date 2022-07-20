CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Health leaders in Champaign have reported an increase in Covid-19 cases.
Covid-19 lead investigator, Stacia Simmons says she predicts an increase of cases during the fall, especially once kids have gone back to school.
There have been five deaths due to Covid in the past two weeks. Simmons says, she has reported more deaths with older adults.
“In terms of the deaths I’ve been reporting, it is older adults with underlying health conditions."
Associate chief medical officer at Carle Hospital in Champaign says they haven't seen numbers like these in months.
The new variant has been a big factor in these cases. It is known to be very contagious and has even put a few patients in ICU.
“We think most of our infections are from the BA.5, that new variant. It seems to be highly contagious and we’re seeing a lot of cases.”
Health leader are working to inform the public of the Covid-19 treatment that is available for them. They urge residents to get vaccinated and to stay up to date with your vaccines.
