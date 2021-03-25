SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield and its school district have launched a new COVID-19 dashboard to inform parents and students about pandemic statistics.
The dashboard is part of a partnership between the City of Springfield, School District 186 and the Bloomberg Harvard Data Track initiative. It shows the public up-to-date insights to positive COVID-19 cases in District 186 schools and a general snapshot of positive cases in Springfield.
Parents, families and members of the Springfield community will be able to monitor overall district progress and filter COVID-19 information by school. The dashboard tracks positive cases throughout Springfield and the number of vaccines distributed in Sangamon County.
People can access the dashboard by clicking here. The dashboard page features a commonly asked questions document for the district community.
“This pandemic has taught us the importance of partnerships and this COVID-19 Dashboard is an example of how public-private partnerships work to meet a community need,” said Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder. “We are grateful to the Bloomberg Harvard Data Track initiative and their team who worked with the City and District to develop this resource that provides daily updates to the data, displayed in a user-friendly format.”
“District 186 works hard to provide timely and essential information to District families, students and staff on a regular basis," said Superintendent Jennifer Gill. "This is one more way we can keep our families informed. This dashboard is also one of the tools used by my leadership team to make informed and timely decisions regarding COVID-19 and the education of our students.”
Langfelder became part of the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership initiative in the summer of 2020. He was one of the 38 mayors in the class.
"The mayor and his leadership team were chosen to receive additional targeted data support from the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative team," a press release said. "The support is helping the city to develop a transparent and sustainable process for sharing COVID-19 related data with the public."
Outside assistance was provided by the initiative at no cost to the City of Springfield or School District 186.
