CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - COVID-19 Pfizer booster vaccination clinics will be held in Champaign County throughout October, health officials announced.
Pfizer booster vaccinations are available to all eligible people at both of the below locations. The booster has to be at least six months after the second Pfizer dose
iHotel and Conference Center – 111 St. Mary’s Road, Champaign
- Walk-in; no appointment needed
- October 5th – 7th, 12th – 13th, 19th – 21st, 26th – 27th
- 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Kohl’s Plaza – 1901 N. Market Street, Champaign
- Booster appointments can be scheduled through MyCarle and at carle.org/covid-19
- October 5th – 7th, 12th – 14th, 19th – 21st
- 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Pharmacies
- Visit www.vaccinefinder.org for available appointments at local pharmacies.
Health officials said a booster shot can help strengthen protection against severe disease from COVID-19 in populations who are at high risk for exposure to the virus or complications from severe disease. Click here for more information about boosters from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pfizer COVID-19 boosters are currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people at age 65 and older, people from the 18 to 64 age range who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness, and people in the 18 to 64 range who are at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19, including severe illness, due to frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.