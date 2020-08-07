(WAND) - A nonprofit service is doing its part to help veterans heal from mental and physical wounds with the creation of craft kits.
Help Heal Veterans started nearly a half-century ago. The business creates craft kits from the ground up and distributes them without cost to VA medical centers, DOD hospitals and small partner nonprofits in the United States and overseas, according to CEO Joe McClain.
NBC News reports the kits help with motor skill and assist with depression, anxiety and chronic pain.
"We have a guy here in San Diego who gets up in the is a middle of night, does a craft ... and his sense of pain lessens," McClain said.
McClain said while these kits aren't a miracle cure-all option, they can make a difference in a veteran's life.
"Something like a traumatic brain injury or PTSD is a small battle ... you're going to try and get a little bit better every day, and a craft kit allows vets and active-duty military to continue that healing process," he said.
Anyone interested in making a donation or learning more should visit this link.
