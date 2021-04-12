DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities responded to a crash Monday afternoon in Decatur.
The crash was in the area of Marietta Street and Fairview Avenue after 1 p.m. Monday. WAND News reached out to police and firefighters for details and learned information was not immediately available.
A black car at the scene appeared to have taken heavy damage.
At least one fire truck was on the scene.
WAND News is working to learn more and will update this story as details become available.
