EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple crashes on I-70 forced state police to redirect traffic Tuesday evening.
Illinois State Police said a crash involving multiple tractor/trailer units happened on I-70 eastbound at mile post 89, leaving the road obstructed. Multiple other crashes have happened in the area, which is three miles west of Effingham.
Troopers have started rerouting eastbound traffic onto U.S. 40 at St. Elmo. Westbound traffic is also moving to U.S. 40, but at Effingham.
"Motorists are encouraged to remain highly alert while traveling in the area to prevent further crashes in traffic," ISP said in a press release. "Significant delay is expected. Please use (an) alternate route if possible."