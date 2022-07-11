MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out to a massive building fire near Monticello Monday morning.
The News Gazette reports crews were called to the building about two miles north of Monticello on the Monticello-DeLand blacktop.
Fire departments from Monticello, DeLand, Mid-Piatt, Bement, and Seymour all responded to the scene before 6 a.m.
Traffic was rerouted on the Monticello-DeLand blacktop around the fire.
