SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Crime of the Week in Springfield is a violent home invasion, and police need your help to catch the suspects.
The home invasion and shooting happened Oct. 4 around 12:30 p.m. at 42 Imperial Valley Dr.
Three suspects with dark hoodies pulled tightly over their faces forced their way inside. All of them were armed with guns. One suspect had long dreadlocks.
The suspects demanded money, and one shot a victim in the arm before running.
If you have any information, you can report it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 788-8427. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest.