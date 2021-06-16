SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers are seeking information about a missing individual.
Kenneth P. Brown was last seen at the Days Inn, 5970 S. 6th St. Frontage Rd. on the morning of Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Brown is a 42-year-old man, described as 5'4", weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police suspect foul play was a part of this disappearance.
If anyone has information regarding Browns' disappearance or you know his location, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If an arrest is made based on your tip, you could receive a cash reward of up to 2500 dollars.
