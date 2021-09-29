SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers are seeking information about a reported armed robbery at Cold Stone Creamery.
According to police the incident occurred on Sunday, September 5, at 10:55 p.m. at the Cold Stone Creamery, located at 124 S. 6th St.
Police say a male suspect, entered the store armed with a black handgun, demanded money from an employee and then fled south on foot from the scene.
The suspect is described to be a black male, 40-50 years old with a deep voice, 5’5”-5’7” wearing a black hat, black shirt with design on the front, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with any information about this incident, can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
