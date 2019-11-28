CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An electronic kiosk is displaying important information about crimes to people on a Champaign college campus.
The News-Gazette reports the screen can be viewed in the X wing at Parkland College, near the library stairs. It shows information about wanted people, unsolved crimes, prevention tips and Amber Alerts. Weather and Parkland College activities will also be displayed in order to avoid having the display always show negative things, said Champaign County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors Vice President Dawn Coyne Trimble.
Trimble said information on the screen changes by the minute. A select group of people at Parkland, along with Crime Stoppers board members, can program changes to what it displays.
Crime Stoppers found the money to pay for it with a $5,000 Rotary grant.
The screen launched on Nov. 6, and Trimble said officials haven't heard a lot of feedback. She said people have seemed to stop and take a look at what it shows.
Parkland Chief of Police William Colbrook expressed his approval, saying it "fits with our community engagement mission and enhances campus safety".