SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers are seeking information about a criminal damage incident at Southwind Park.
Police say at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, a white male and female arrived at the park in a small black SUV
Cameras showed the two walking to the wooden Pavilion located near the center of the park, where moments later, the female began kicking the handrails, breaking two of them before leaving.
Anyone who has any information about this incident, should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
