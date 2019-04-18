SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery in Springfield makes it their mission to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing emergency, temporary care for children who may be at risk.
The nursery operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Executive Director, Tamara Doyle says Mini O'Beirne isn't just for children at risk, but the facility can be used for children whose parents are experiencing some type of crisis.
"We have had families that have used us just one time, and then we've had families that have used us over a period of time," explained Doyle.
Children ages birth through six years are cared for in a homelike atmosphere. However, the nursery is currently at capacity, caring for 10 children. Doyle said because the need is there, they are launching a capital campaign to invest in a bigger facility.
"We know there is a greater need in our community for families to have that free resource that they can reach out to when they need that support," Doyle explained.
The emergency care the nursery provides is free, along with the other services they offer. In addition, the nursery offers in-home parent education classes, crisis counseling. Leaders within the nursery said they also offer a diaper pantry, where anyone can come in and grab what they need.
"There are children that are struggling. There are families that are struggling, so stepping up and providing that in your community can make a difference," said Doyle.
There are only seven crisis nurseries in the state of Illinois.
The Mini O'Beirne is always looking for help, as well as donations. The organizations posts on their Facebook lists of items they are looking for.
In addition, the nursery is hold a 30th Birthday Gala to raise funds for a larger facility. The Gala is on May 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Dove Center at HSHS St. John's Hospital. For information on tickets click here.