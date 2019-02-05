(WAND) - The Citizens Utility Board has released a guide to help people in Illinois cut back on robocalls.
These are prerecorded messages from computer-generated callers.
Scammers are able to make thousands of robocalls a minute.
47.8 billion automated calls were made in 2018. 37 percent of those were classified as scam calls. 19 percent were telemarketing calls.
Illinois ranked sixth in the nation, receiving nearly 1.8 billion robocalls in 2018, according to YouMail.
CUB has now released a free 8-page guide to avoiding and stopping robocalls.
To review the guide yourself, click HERE.