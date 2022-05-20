CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced it has made Pfizer boosters for children in the 5-11 age range available.
The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval to the boosters Thursday. To receive a booster, at least five months must have passed since a child's second dose of the initial vaccine series.
COVID-19 initial vaccine doses, boosters and Pfizer pediatric vaccinations and boosters are available. See the PDF document attached to this story for more information about pediatric booster availability.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
