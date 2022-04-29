Decatur, Ill (WAND) – In 1972 when Operation Lifesaver began operations Illinois was averaging around 850 rail crossing accidents each year. Since that time the organization which works to reduce fatalities and injuries at crossings has seen railroad crossing accident reduced dramatically.
According to Chip Pew, Rail Safety Specialist for the Illinois Commerce Commission, 2021 saw 124 accidents at crossings with 21 deaths. A significant decrease but Pew says he won’t be happy until the number is zero.
Every three hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the United States. Pedestrian deaths are often caused from people trespassing on railroad property. On Tuesday of this week a man was killed in Springfield by an Amtrak train. Witnesses told police he tried to tide around the lowered gates on his bike.
There are more than 7,500 at-grade crossings in Illinois.
