(WAND) - You read that right. The ice cream giant is debuting a fall blizzard candle collection, and giving away candles for free while supplies last.
The scents include:
- Pumpkin Pie: "Inhale the pumpkin patch with wisps of pumpkin, vanilla, pie crust, and happiness."
- Harvest Berry Pie: "Envelop your senses in a hug from Grandma with comforting notes of berries and warm pie crust."
- Heath Caramel Brownie: "Breathe in the joy of baking with essence of brownie, hints of toffee, and caramel notes. No apron needed."
- Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough: "Turn any room into a cozy kitchen with sweet notes unbaked to perfection and hints of cinnamon."
- Snickers: "Take your scent buds trick-or-treating with the nutty, caramel, and chocolate aromas of your favorite candy."
While supplies last, you can get free candles by clicking HERE.