DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Abortion has become a fiery topic for the City of Danville. On Tuesday night, Danville City Council voted to pass an ordinance that would prohibit the shipment of abortion pills, such as Mifepristone, to the city.
Council members voted 7 to 7 with Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. casting the deciding vote in favor of the ordinance.
The council's next steps are waiting for permission for the ban to go into effect.
This comes after last week's vote by the Public Service Committee to move the ordinance forward.
Public comment on Tuesday's meeting exceeded two hours and drew people from Indiana to Texas to share their voices.
"It is about preserving life, it is about preserving the sanctity of life," said one commenter.
"If you chose to support this ordinance, we hope you have a plan for your seats," said another commenter.
This potential ban sparked reactions from people across the state and country. However, many are calling this push illegal.
"It is plainly in violation of state law. In 2019, the Illinois general assembly passed the Illinois Reproductive Health Act. That says that municipalities like Danville cannot interfere with people's access to abortion care," said Ameri Klafeta, Director of the Women’s and Reproductive Rights Project for the ACLU of Illinois.
State attorney general, Kwame Raoul, also sent a letter to Mayor Williams urging the council to reject the ban. Read Raoul's full statement here:
"Today, I sent a letter to the mayor of Danville urging the city to reject a proposed ordinance that would violate the Illinois Reproductive Health Act by purporting to ban or severely limit access to abortion care in the city of Danville.
The Reproductive Health Act enshrines the fundamental rights of individuals to make autonomous decisions about their reproductive health. The act clearly states that units of local government cannot limit abortion rights, and Danville has no authority under Illinois law to enact a municipal abortion ban.
The ordinance proposed in Danville violates state law. I am calling upon the city's elected officials to refrain from passing or attempting to enforce this unlawful ordinance and avoid exposing the city and taxpayers to unnecessary and potentially costly legal liability.
Illinois law could not be clearer. Our state is a proud safe haven for access to reproductive health care that respects bodily autonomy and fundamental rights. I will continue to stand up for the rights of everyone in Illinois to access reproductive health care, and my office stands ready to take appropriate action to uphold Illinois law."
James Simon, Corporation Counsel, with the city's legal division also says legally, it does not add up.
"I do not believe under Illinois law or federal law that this is ordinance is legal," said Simon.
This ordinance will potentially open doors for lawsuits and fees.
"To be clear this ordinance will not result in limiting abortion care in Danville," said Chaundre White, Senior Supervising Attorney at ACLU of Illinois. "It will, as you have been warned, result in you and the taxpayers of Danville paying significant legal fees and costs when this ordinance is successfully challenged."
