DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Many businesses are feeling the financial impact due to COVID-19, two local hotels aren't letting this defeat them.
The Quality Inn and Suites and Days Hotel by Wyndham tells WAND News that a lot of their rates have gone down. According to the Quality Inn and Suites Manager, Sam Patel, he says his hotel had recently undergone renovations and COVID-19 was something he and everyone else did not see coming.
"The rate went down 30 to 35 percent the normal rate," he says.
He says this isn't stopping him from continuing business. Though this is usually his busiest time of the year, he is finding a way to make it work. As of now, he has not let go of any of his employees--and he does not plan to.
Vijay Brahmbatt manager, Vijay Brahbatt says he is also making sure no one is being let go, but a lot of his workers are fearful and choosing not to come into work.
"Whoever is working for us, we have told them and requested them to stay here and they are safe," he says.
He says they have lost about 75 to 80 percent of their business, but other partnerships are helping them go on for the time being.
The state of Illinois did grant both hotels a $25,000 emergency grant to help them pay for their utilities and employees but this might not be enough for Days Hotel by Wyndham.
Though it's an uncertain time, Quality Inn and Suites tells WAND they want to focus on the bigger picture. They will be providing two free nights for all who are assisting with COVID-19.
"This applies to first responders, medical workers, and state workers. After those two nights, they will have discounts," Patel says.
For now, all they can do is remain hopeful and pray for better days ahead.