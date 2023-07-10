DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man has been sentenced to over 16 years in prison for drug and firearms charges.
James G. Phillips, 34, was sentenced Friday to 200 months for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm as a felon.
At the sentencing hearing, the government presented evidence that law enforcement executed a traffic stop of a car in Danville, and, during the stop, agents discovered a backpack belonging to Phillips, a passenger, that contained nearly 4.5 pounds of high purity methamphetamine, two handguns, and several thousand dollars.
At the time, Phillips was on mandatory supervised release in connection with a state conviction for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and he also had three prior convictions for controlled substance offenses.
At the hearing, the judge told Phillips, “You need to stop and figure out where your life is going.”
Phillips had previously pleaded guilty to the aforementioned charges.
The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Lynch represented the government in the prosecution in collaboration with the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office.
