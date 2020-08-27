Danville, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department arrested ten people during a two day prostitution detail.
The department says the decision to do the sting came after multiple complaints from citizens on the prostitution activity on the west side of the city.
The prostitution detail was conducted on Tuesday, August 25th and Wednesday, August 26th.
During this two day prostitution detail the Danville Police Department arrested ten suspects for various violations. The following suspects were arrested:
- Tricia D Yeager 43 year old female – arrested and charged with Prostitution.
- Starlina M Greene 33 year old female – arrested and charged with Prostitution.
- Gary W Claywell 69 year old male – arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute.
- Jose A Cardenas Jr. 44 year old male – arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute and Driving While License Revoked.
- Gerald W Brown 69 year old male – arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute.
- Lewis W Cooper 64 year old male – arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute.
- Thomas C Waddell 61 year old male – arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute and Driving While License Revoked.
- Jesse F Wyer 68 year old male – arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute.
- Garry M Lynn 74 year old male – arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute.
Two others were arrested for charges not related to prostitution. One was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm and the other for walking in the roadway.
Those charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute were booked and released on a Danville City Ordinance violation and given a Notice to Appear in city court.
