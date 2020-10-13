DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville's Southwest Elementary School will switch from in-person learning to remote learning temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Parents and students of Southwest Elementary received a notice from Dr. Alicia Geddis, the school's Superintendent, informing them that all in-person lessons were canceled for Tuesday, October 13.
The statement said:
"Due to the number of exposures, we are moving Southwest Elementary School to a full remote learning program until Tuesday, October 27. During this time, we are cleaning, and disinfecting Southwest based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and State and local health departments to prevent further spread of the disease."
All those who came in direct contact with the ill staff member have been notified.
