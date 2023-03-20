DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Summer Sounds concert series in Danville is rebranding.
This month, the Downtown Danville, Inc. Board of Directors voted to hand the Summer Sounds torch to Peter Blackmon and Portal Entertainment Group starting this year.
The concert series will now be privately funded and rebranded to promote and market a community-wide summer season of music and events.
The concert series will run from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend under the name “Summer in the City.”
Peter Blackmon, a member of DDI and Owner of Portal Entertainment Group and Vermilion River Beer Company said, “While I completely understand their reasons for not moving forward with the series, I also realize that Summer Sounds created something fantastic over the past 20 plus years. We are compelled to keep the series going as a privately run venture but still free to the public. Furthermore, I think we are in a position to help celebrate all the amazing things there are to do in Danville on a Friday night in the summer."
“Summer in the City '' is a free concert series at Temple Plaza every Friday.
Sponsor opportunities will be available as will fundraising opportunities for area nonprofits.
For more information or to get involved, contact Event Director, Peter Blackmon at (217) 260-4548 or peter@portalbooking.com.
