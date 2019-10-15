DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - People have said there's nothing to do in Danville, but residents are proving the opposite is true.
For starters, there's the Danville Youth Hockey league that has been around since the 1950s. It's one of the most affordable hockey leagues in the state.
The goal is not only to have some fun and teach young people how to skate, but to help the children learn life lessons along the way, such as building friendships and learning to work as a team.
The hockey league accepts children of all ages at the Palmer Arena in Danville.
The first practice of the season is Tuesday, Oct. 15.
However, there is all-year programs and training for everyone.