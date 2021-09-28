DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND): My Taxi in Danville is getting you where you need to go.
Danville's only taxi service is now up and running in Vermilion County. Say hello to My Taxi Danville.
"We will go anywhere if you need a ride anywhere," Jack Jones, the founder and owner of My Taxi Danville, told WAND News. The taxi service runs 24/7.
Jones said he saw the need in his community for reliable transportation, so he stepped in to help the community demand.
Ride share services in Danville are few, Jones said.
"Most of the Uber or Lyft drivers are based in Champaign and hardly make it over to Danville," Jones said.
He said the main difference between ride share and My Taxi Danville is the taxi service accepts cash as well as credit cards - something online apps might not accept. Jones said booking a taxi is easy by just calling 217-942-7020.
Dispatchers answer the phone and ask for the pick up and drop off location, then Jones said they will "give you a price and if everything sounds alright, we’ll send someone out there to get you in just 5 to 10 minutes."
The taxi service started running as of Sept. 27, 2021. Jones said he wanted to be ready for the winter season.
"With winter time coming up, I can just help as many people as I can, because not everyone is at fortunately to have transportation and vehicles," he said.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city has a great mass transit system, but lacks in some areas.
"We have limited routes, especially after certain hours and don't have (any) on Sunday currently," he said.
He added the service is a great addition to the city of Danville and surrounding areas.
"This is a valuable service especially for working people in Danville, so we are very excited to have a taxi service here in town again," he said.
Jones said the city of Danville was monumental in getting the taxi service up and running. He said the process was strenuous. Williams said his team made sure to help them through the process.
"We want to be known as being business friendly, especially when we have a service that's helping other people get to work," Williams said.
With qualified friendly drivers with more than 10 years of driving experience, Jones said the service is ready to take you where you need to go.
