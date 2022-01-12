WASHINGTON (WAND) - On the U.S. House floor, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis congratulated David Brown on his retirement after he worked on the WAND News team for decades.
Brown, who covered agriculture at the station for more than 30 years, was recognized by Davis as a farmer with deep roots in central Illinois and as someone respected by everyone around him.
"At WAND, may of his colleagues described him as a mentor, a friend and one of the hardest workers they've ever come to know," Davis said.
Here at WAND News, we also want to congratulate David on a wonderful career. Enjoy your retirement!
