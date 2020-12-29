DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinoisans should expect a stimulus check soon, but it won't be $2,000.
In fact, it will be half of what Americans received the first time. Now the pressure is building up for a bigger payment.
Checks totaling $600 are expected to arrive as soon as next week. The treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, said paper checks will be mailed by Wednesday. Senator Dick Durbin tweeted the Senate Republicans are in the way of paying people $2,000.
"The American people waited too long for this relief," Durbin said.
However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the attempt to give Americans more money. This was something Congressman Rodney Davis described to WAND News as a "procedural issue."
"As a matter of fact, Leader McConnell said he wants to pair the $2,000 stimulus check with also Section 230 reforms," Davis said. "And also to address election fraud issues."
President Trump said $600 is not enough and he's pushing for more money. Davis, who voted to give Americans $2,000, said let the Senate do their job.
"And put something in place," Davis said. "And send it back to us so we can get the American people the help they need."
The new package includes billions of dollars towards forgivable paycheck protection program loans. Plus, an eviction moratorium would be extended through Jan. 31. For now, Americans are left waiting for any kind of assistance.
Meanwhile, Senator Bernie Sanders blocked the Defense Bill. Doing that could keep the Senate in session until New Year's Day, all in hopes that lawmakers will make a decision on COVID-19 relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.