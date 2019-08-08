SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - U.S Rep. Rodney Davis was in Springfield on Thursday to discuss workforce training and encourage more apprenticeships.
Davis, U.S. Reps. Dan Lipinski and Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced a bill to help refocus apprenticeship programs in skilled industries. HR 1774 will use tax incentives to encourage more companies to offer these programs.
“Reducing college debt and building a skilled workforce has been a focus of mine since coming to Congress and apprenticeships are part of the solution,” said Davis.
The bill, also known as the LEAP Act, encourages companies to use the program to help students reduce college dept and retrain the workforce.
Key details of the LEAP Act include:
- Offering a federal tax credit for hiring new apprentices that are registered with the U.S. Department of Labor or a state apprenticeship agency.
- Addressing the fact that the average age of apprentices is currently as high as 29 by offering a tax credit of $1,500 for apprentices under 25. The tax credit for apprentices over 25 is $1,000.
- Being fully paid for through an offset: cutting printing waste by barring the federal government from producing publications that are available online with an exception for seniors, Medicare recipients and in communities with limited internet access.