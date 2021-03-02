(WAND)-In honor of the 152nd anniversary of the passing of the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in Congress last week, U.S. Representative Rodney Davis re-introduced legislation, H.R. 1407, on Feb.26.
The legislation designates the 1908 Springfield Race Riot Site as a National Historic Monument of the National Park System.
“The 1908 Springfield Race Riot Site is an important part of our nation’s history that must be recognized and preserved,” said Rep. Davis. “As one of Springfield’s representatives in Congress, this is something I’ve worked on for several years, and I’m proud to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to elevate the status of the Site further. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with lawmakers and the National Park Service to achieve this designation for the Site.”
During construction of the Carpenter Street segment of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project, The Springfield Race Riot Site and other related artifacts were unearthed .
The Site consists of the remains from the five homes that were burned during the 1908 race riots in Springfield.
The riots played a significant role in the formation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and, at the time, demonstrated that racial injustice was not an isolated issue only in the South but one to be addressed across the country.
Last Congress, the National Parks Service released their reconnaissance survey, which found that the Site is likely suitable for designation as a National Historic Monument.
Additionally, an amended study version of the bill was included in the enacted FY21 Appropriations Act, which passed in December, and requires the Secretary of Interior to complete a Special Resources Study to further determine suitability.
HR 1407 would establish the Site as a National Historic Monument.
H.R. 1407 has 19 bipartisan co-sponsors, including Reps. Andre Carson (D-IN), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Alma S. Adams (D-NC), Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX), Alan S. Lowenthal (D-CA), Mike Quigley (D-IL), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Mike Bost (R-IL), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Kathy Castor (D-FL), David P. Joyce (R-OH), Sean Casten (D-IL), Don Bacon (R-NE), and Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Ro Khanna (D-CA), and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI). This bill was introduced last Congress as H.R. 139.
