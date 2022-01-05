SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon has released the identity of the woman stabbed to death Tuesday night in Thayer.
Coroner Allmon confirms the deceased female found in the 300 block of West Elm Street in Thayer, was Deidre Silas, 36, of Springfield.
Silas was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. on the scene.
According to the coroner an autopsy was preformed Wednesday morning and preliminary findings suggest Silas died of multiple sharp force injuries and blunt force trauma.
The death is being investigated by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.
Marc D. Smith, Director of DCFS released this statement following the incident:
“The Department of Children and Family Services is deeply saddened by the tragic death of our colleague, Deidre Silas. Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers are with her family during this very difficult time. Social work is more than just a job, it is a calling. Deidre responded to this call and dedicated herself to the children, families and communities she served, and we will be forever grateful for her work. She was an incredible person, and her brightness and positivity will be missed not only by her family and friends, but also her second family at DCFS.”
AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch:
"We are heartbroken at the loss of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) investigator and AFSCME member Deidre Silas of Springfield, murdered Tuesday while responding to a report of children in danger. The perpetrator of this unspeakable crime must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Lynch continues, "Deidre dedicated her career to helping young people. Prior to joining DCFS in August 2021 she worked in behavioral health and for more than seven years with the Department of Juvenile Justice where she was a union steward. This tragedy is a stark reminder that frontline DCFS employees like Deidre do demanding, dangerous and essential jobs every day, often despite inadequate resources and tremendous stress."
Lynch adds "AFSCME will carefully study the facts of this incident as they emerge and press for any necessary changes to DCFS operations. One death in the line of service is too many. Our union is providing support to Deidre’s coworkers to help them process this trauma and aid their grieving. The hearts and thoughts of every AFSCME member are with Deidre’s loved ones, especially her children, in the wake of their profound and senseless loss. In her name we rededicate ourselves to our vigilant advocacy to improve workplace safety for all."
Govenor JB Pritzker released the following statement:
“Today, the State of Illinois mourns the loss of Deidre Silas, a DCFS caseworker and a hero, taken from us in the line of duty. There is no higher calling than the work to keep children and families safe and Deidre lived that value every single day,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our most vulnerable are safer because she chose to serve. I can think of no more profound legacy. MK and I send our deepest condolences to her colleagues at DCFS, her family, and all who loved her.”
