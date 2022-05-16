WASHINGTON (WAND) - A measure banning the sale of padded crib bumpers, which have proven to potentially be deadly for infants, has been signed into law by President Joe Biden.
The measure, championed by U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rob Portman (R-OH) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), was introduced in the first half of 2021 before passing the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. The Senate passed the bill in March, and the U.S. House passed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act in May.
“The fact that deadly crib bumpers can still be found on shelves across the country is extremely confusing to new parents who don’t believe stores would be selling them if they were truly dangerous to babies,” said Duckworth. “We should be doing everything we can to help new parents and prevent needless deaths like these, which is why I’m proud that President Biden signed our bipartisan bill to end the sale of deadly padded crib bumpers into law today.”
“Deadly and dangerous crib bumpers linked to dozens of babies suffocating will now finally be pulled off store shelves,” said Blumenthal. “With President Biden’s signature, the Safe Sleep for Babies Act will prevent more needless tragedies and save new parents from unknowingly purchasing perilous padding for their children’s cribs. I’m proud to have joined Senators Duckworth and Portman in this bipartisan effort.”
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.