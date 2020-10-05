DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's city council has approved 2020 trick-or-treat hours.
Trick-or-treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. A resolution from city leaders requires Illinois health guidelines, which were recently announced, to be followed.
Those guidelines require people to wear face coverings. Trick-or-treaters and those who are passing out candy should be six feet apart.
People should trick-or-treat only with those from their own home. Collected candy should not be consumed until people wash their hands.
