DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One of the premier art events in Central Illinois takes place this weekend in Decatur. Arts in Central Park is in its 60th year.
Arts In Central Park is Saturday 10am to 5pm. Sunday from 10am until 4pm. In addition to art there will be music and food trucks. Children’s activities start at 11am at the Transfer House in Central Park. This is the 30th year the event is being held in the downtown park.
Arts In Central Park is a juried event. Meaning a jury of artists decide whether an applicants work fits into what the show is looking for.
