DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a fire at a Decatur bar overnight.
Firefighters responded to Barb's Place at 421 N. 22nd St. around 1 a.m. Monday.
The fire was put out around 5 a.m., but firefighters were still on scene as of 8 a.m.
There was heavy smoke in both the front and rear of the building when crews arrived.
The fire was discovered in the rear of the business in a storage room, as well as the restrooms.
Fire had extended through the ceiling and walls on the back side, and was active in several void spaces within the building, the fire department said.
Three people in upstairs apartments were able to escape and were not injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.